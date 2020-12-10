Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Announced; Don Cheadle To Reprise As War Machine

What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands? Find out in the newly announced series, Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars, coming to Disney+.

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, Don Cheadle returns to the role as James Rhodes aka War Machine, Stark’s trusted companion, who must face these tech consequences in this classic Marvel story.

In the comics, the Armor Wars event series followed Iron Man as he battled the criminal called Force, and had recruited and helped him. Tony Stark was examining Forces’ armor and realized a lot of the technology resembled that of Iron Man’s armor technology. It was then revealed that Spymaster had stolen some Iron Man armor secrets and had sold them to Justin Hammer, who then sold them to criminals and heroes alike. Tony Stark then invented “Negator Packs” that could destroy his technology on contact.

Could we see the return of Iron Man 2‘s Justin Hammer played by Sam Rockwell? It is possible, as it is looking like Marvel Studios is working their way to a Thunderbolts project of some kind. So stay tuned.