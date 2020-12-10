Christian Bale Will Play Gorr The God Butcher In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Following reports from earlier this year’s regarding his involvement, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Christian Bale (The Dark Knight) has joined Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher.

Details on the project are being kept under a tight lock-and-key. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art and details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

The film is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the titular character, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkryie, Natalie Portman, as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, as well as Guardian of the Galaxy leader Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.