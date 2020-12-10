‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ and ‘Pinocchio’ Officially Announced For Disney+

Reports are true, Disney has announced that their two live-action remakes that are in pre-production, Peter Pan and Wendy and Pinocchio will bypass theaters for Disney+ joining titles like Lady and the Tramp and Mulan.

The announcement was made as part of Disney’s Investor Day 2020 event on Thursday. The studio clarified that it will continue to bolster Disney+ with both exclusives and other films that will be released with the same premium model as Mulan earlier this year, including Raya and the Last Dragon, which premieres day-and-date on Disney+ and in theaters on March 12.

As we have been speculating, Disney will keep Cruella, Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, with theatrical releases.

Directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) Peter Pan and Wendy is to star Jude Law (Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinker bell, Ever Anderson (daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson) who is set to play Wendy, while fellow newcomer and native New Zealand actor Alexander Molnoy who will play the titular role of Peter.

Tom Hanks (Toy Story 4) is on board the Pinocchio as Geppetto, making this his fourth collaboration with director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?).