Rachel McAdams Will Return In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Today is the Disney investor meeting and we are expecting a lot of news to drop.

DEADLINE kicked today off with the announcement of Rachel McAdams returning to the MCU. She will reprise her role of Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

No further information was disclosed.

Production is expected to kick off in November at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, under the working title “Stellar Vortex,” which is another hint to Chavez. So here is hoping the studio can safely get this done, as production on Warner Bros. highly-anticipated DC flick, The Batman, halted due to Star Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19.

The film was expected to hit theaters on May 7, 2021, but due to the impact of the coronavirus, which shut down and halted major productions, the film was moved to a November 5, 2021 release before eventually landing on March 25, 2022. Could we see the film slide back into that November 2021 release? I personally don’t think so, but the door has slightly opened for that possibility with production a little over three months away now.

Directed by Sam Raimi (the original Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Jade Bartlett (The Turning), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer supreme, Benedict Wong as Wong, and will introduce Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch as her Disney+ series WandaVision will lead directly into the film. Rachel McAdams, who played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first film, is now expected to return.

Source: DEADLINE