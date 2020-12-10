‘She-Hulk’ Officially Announces Tatiana Maslany; Also Adds Abomination And Bruce Banner

During today’s Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed brand new details on She-Hulk, the studios’ new comedy series for Disney+.

Feige confirmed Tatiana Maslany stars in the show as Jennifer Walters aka, She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in this specific kind of legal case. Additionally, the show will welcome a bevy of different Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, once again played by Mark Ruffalo, along with the Abomination, with Tim Roth returning to the role.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) is currently penning the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director.

Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series, and will be the debut of Ross’ alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.