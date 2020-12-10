‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Series in The Works at Disney+

Ron Moore and Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) are developing a series remake of Swiss Family Robinson for Disney+.

The series, which is based on the 1960 film of the same name, follows a shipwrecked family who builds a home on a deserted island. Outlander’s Ron Moore is writing and exec producing.

This series becomes the third project Jon M. Chu is attached to, as he is also helming the pilot for Disney+ series Willow with Warwick Davis, as well as directing Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

The original Swiss Family Robinson centered on the Robinson clan the mother, father, and their three sons, Fritz, Ernst, and Francis, as they flee the reign of Napoleon to start afresh in New Guinea. When their ship gets damaged en route, the family takes refuge on a deserted island. The Robinsons learn to live in the wild, have various adventures and build an impressive house in a tree. However, while island life is full excitement, the question of whether to return to civilization looms.

The film starred John Mills, James MacArthur and Dorothy McGuire and was directed by Ken Annakin.