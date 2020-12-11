Disney+ Officially Announces ‘The Mighty Ducks Game Changers’

The Mighty Ducks are back, and they are not the Ducks you know, more like the Hawks or Team Iceland, or Eden Hall’s varsity team, you get where I’m going with this.

During Disney Investor Day 2020, the media giant announced it’s upcoming reboot of The Mighty Ducks franchise with a brand new title, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and bringing back Emilio Estevez as former child star-turned lawyer-turned coach Gordon Bombay.

Read: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ Announced; Coming 2023

A trailer was shown during the presentation, and the new look Ducks are multi-season champions and are the bullies to a group of rag tag kids who cant play hockey to save their lives, until Bombay comes to the rescue.

Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Brady Noon (Good Boys), Swayam Bhatia (Succession), Taegen Burns (I Can Only Imagine), Julee Cerda (Passengers), Bella Higginbotham (Troop Zero), Luke Islam (America’s Got Talent), Kiefer O’Reilly (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) and De’Jon Watts (Black Panther) are all also set to star.

The Mighty Ducks is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. Emilio Estevez, James Griffiths, and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Lauren Graham will serve as a co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

The show, which does not have a release date yet, will air on Disney+.