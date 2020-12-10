‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ Announced; Coming 2023

A ragtag bunch of misfits. The holidays. James Gunn. Do we really need to say anything else?

Announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, at The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to write and direct The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+!

Before Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot hit the big screen with the next Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2023, watch the Guardians engage in some spirited shenanigans in an all-new original special, created for Disney+, during the 2022 holiday season.