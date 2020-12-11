‘Fantastic Four’ Officially Announced; Jon Watts To Direct

The moment we’ve all been waiting for since the Disney/Fox merger. Marvel is finally going ahead with their Fantastic Four film. Fans, include I, have been waiting for this exact announcement and now we can finally sleep sound.

READ: New ‘Ant-Man’ Film Officially Titled ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

All that’s left is for Marvel to announce an X-Men film and the world will be a better place.

During the announcement, Kevin Feige also announced the director of the film. None other than the Spider-Man director himself, Jon Watts.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jonathan Majors will be portraying long time Fantastic Four villain, Kang the Conquer.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Kang the Conqueror is basically a time-displaced warlord who first appeared in The Avengers #8, way back in 1964. There have been several iterations of Kang since, which makes sense given that he’s constantly time-traveling and disrupting the time stream. Before he was Kang, he was Nathaniel Richards, a future descendant of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards (though Nathaniel claims the villain Victor von Doom was his ancestor).

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

No further details have been released nor is there updates on castings.

The film is expected sometime in 2023.