New ‘Ant-Man’ Film Officially Titled ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

On Thursday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the official Ant-Man 3 title would be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The title refers to the “Quantum Realm” which proved to play a pivotal role in Ant-Man and the Wasp and ultimately the thing that saved the Avengers as we know it in Avengers: Endgame.

Feige also confirmed director Peyton Reed and the core cast is returning including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas will be back to reprise their roles of Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Dr. Hank Pym, respectively, and Michelle Pfeiffer who returns as Janet Van Dyne, Hank’s wife and Hope’s mom who spent years in the Quantum Realm. Jonathan Majors was confirmed as the villain Kang the Conqueror.

The weirdest reveal was Feige’s announcement of Kathryn Newton (Freaky) joining the cast as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. What makes it weird is that we have already seen two different versions of Cassie (played as an adolescent by Abby Ryder Fortson) in Endgame. The adult Cassie, played by Emma Furhmann, was seen embracing Scott (Rudd) after he emerged from being stuck in the Quantum Realm years after Thanos snapped the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War.