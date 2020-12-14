New Episodes of ‘Earth to Ned’ Returning to Disney+ January 1

Earth to Ned, the Disney+ late-night talk show, debuted earlier this Summer and is one of Disney+’s underappreciated originals currently streaming. Well, fans of the series are in for a treat.

According to Collider, brand new episodes are set to drop on the streamer on January 1, 2020. The series will feature a bevy of celebrities including comedian Tig Notaro, Zootopia star Ginnifer Goodwin, and famed magicians Penn & Teller.

From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

arth to Ned is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The series is executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa from The Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Productions.

