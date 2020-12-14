Disney+ Shuts Down Production on ‘Big Shot’ For The Rest of 2020

For the second time in a month, Disney has had to shut down production on their upcoming sports series, Big Shot. The news comes from Deadline, as the decision was made late Thursday night after a positive Covid-19 test was produced as part of regular screenings.

The trade has heard the the positive test has likely come from one of the actors, after testing negative multiple times earlier in the week, a test came up positive midday Thursday.

The positive result triggered guidelines set by the state/county and outlined in the Disney production playbook, including contact tracing. Individuals who have been in proximity to the affected individual have been asked to quarantine for two weeks. Production members who showed up for work on Friday were tested and sent home; everyone was paid for the day.

The series had one scene left to shoot for the second to last episode. Now, Disney has decided to hold off on production for the rest of 2020 and will resume on January 1, 2021. Big Shot suspended production for a day in November over a test result that was ultimately deemed to be a false positive.

Read: Hulu Officially Cancels ‘Helstrom’ After One Season

John Stamos stars in the 10 episode one hour series follows a temperamental college basketball coach Marvyn (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Rounding out the Big Shot series regulars are Yvette Nicole Brown (Lady and the Tramp) Richard Robicheaux (Boyhood, Oceans 8) as George, Sophia Mitri Schloss as Emma, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Monique Green as Olive, Tisha Custodio as Carolyn ‘Mouse’ Smith, Cricket Wampler as Samantha ‘Giggles,’ Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Christina Winters, a mother of one of the students, and Emery Kelly (Alexa & Katie) as a high school student named Dylan.

Big Shot, which films in Los Angeles, is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios. Brad Garret (Christopher Robin), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, will also executive produce. Bill D’Elia will executive produce and directed the first episode.