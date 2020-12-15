Event Series Revolving Around Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee’s Relationship In The Works At Hulu; Lily James, Sebastian Stan, And Seth Rogen To Star

It’s been less than a week since Disney’s Investor Day, but the company is showing no signs of slowing down its content production.



According to Deadline, in addition to the many new projects in development at Hulu, an event series revolving around the troubled romance between former Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe is also on the way.

The series, which is currently being called Pam & Tommy, will star Disney alums Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular couple and will dissect their entire three year affair. While short, their relationship was the subject of constant media attention. Between constant reports of (Lee’s) spousal abuse and an infamous sex tape, the two became synonymous with the word “scandal” throughout the late 90s.



Seth Rogen is also set to appear as the man who stole the couple’s sex tape.



If you find Rogen’s involvement in the project odd, the series is actually based on a pitch from him and his partner in crime Evan Goldberg.



Craig Gillespie, who previously worked with Stan on I, Tonya will helm the eight-episode series, and Rob Siegel (The Wrestler) will pen the project.



While it’s unclear when the project will hit the streaming service, Deadline says that the project is slated to begin production relatively soon.

Source: Deadline