Marvel Studios Game Planning New Talent Deals if Their Films Have to Move to Disney+

As major theaters are still shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios is game planning in case some of their theatrical releases have to make the move to Disney+. This would provide flexibility to talent.

According to TheWrap, under the new deal, key talent such as actors, writers, producers, and directors will receive an adjusted compensation depending on whether their films are able to open in theaters or have to make the move to Disney+. A majority of Marvel Studios’ key talent make backend bonuses based on a film’s box office success, which for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is always.

The new deal would begin with Marvel projects entering production, starting with Black Panther 2, which is expected to begin production in June. The trade detailed, that it is unknown if this will affect films that have already wrapped including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, or Eternals. It is also unknown if this will affect non-Marvel high-profile Disney projects such as The Little Mermaid, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King prequel, and Tron: Ares, all expected to start production next year.

This news comes less than two weeks after Warner Bros. shocked the world by announcing all 17 of their 2021 theatrical slate would hit HBO Max simultaneously with their theatrical release dates. According to industry insiders, Marvel looked into updating contracts before the WB/HBO Max announcement.

Marvel Studios has a busy slate in 2021 on Disney+ with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If?, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel, all being planned for 2021 releases. Last Thursday, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige shared a bunch of development updates and announced new projects during Disney’s Investor Day meeting.

A rep for Disney and Marvel declined to comment to TheWrap.