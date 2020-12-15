New Disney+ Project ‘Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures’ in the Works

According to Deadline, we have yet another Disney+ project in the works. Though not announced during Disney’s Investor Day, Michael Golamco, Randall Park and Hieu Ho are developing a new one-hour project under their production company Imminent Collision.

Read: Disney+ Shuts Down Production on ‘Big Shot’ For The Rest of 2020

This new show will be an original story written by Golamco and follows a Korean American family of legendary guardians. Titled Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures, it will be released on Disney+ under the 20th Television banner. Carolyn Cassidy, of 20th Television said:

“We’ve had the pleasure for years of watching Randall as an anchor of our beloved series, Fresh Off the Boat. He is as hilarious as he is kind and talented. He introduced us to his longtime friends and collaborators Michael and Hieu. They blew us away with their taste and passion for creating television shows from their own unique perspective as Asian-American creators, and we knew immediately that we had to be in business with them. They’re smart, driven and brimming with ideas. They share our desire to bring voices to the screen that are underrepresented and in doing so, create series that reflect the drama and humor of the world we live in today.”

In a joint statement, Golamco, Park, and Ho said this:

“We love genre stories that are funny, magical, and emotional — especially when they come from a very specific place that reflects a universal truth. We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ to bring Celestial Creatures to a global audience.”

The production company Imminent Collision was launched in 2019 to reflect the perspectives and experiences of the Asian-American community, often with a comedic spin.

At this point, there is no release date set for Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures.

Source: Deadline