Seth MacFarlane Producing ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Reboot At 20th Century Studios; The Lucas Bros. To Star

It’s been a while since Seth MacFarlane’s produced anything for the big screen, but that’s about to change.

According to Variety, the multifaceted comedian is currently working on a reboot of the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds for 20th Century Studios. Surprisingly, he will only be working on the film as a producer and will not appear in it. Instead, the film will star 22 Jump Street alums Kenny and Keith Lucas a.k.a The Lucas Bros. In addition to starring, they will also co-write the script Alex Reubens (Key and Peele, Rick and Morty).

Still from Revenge of the Nerds.

The original Revenge of the Nerds starred Robert Carradine (who would go on to be Lizzie’s dad in Lizzie Maguire) and Anthony Edwards (ER), and followed the two as they – alongside their band of nerds – tried to navigate being college freshman while also trying to avoid constant harassment from the school’s jock fraternity.

This updated version is set to be a brand new story, and will not have any ties to the original film or the subsequent franchise. It will also reportedly explore the idea of what makes someone a geek today, while also exploring modern nerd culture.

MacFarlane’s collaboration with (the now Disney-owned) 20th Century Studios comes as somewhat of a surprise considering he just signed an overall deal with NBC Universal earlier this year. Nevertheless, the project will be produced by his personal production company Fuzzy Door.

Still from 22 Jump Street.

In addition to collaborating with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on 22 Jump Street, The Lucas Brothers are also currently developing a mystery project with them for Universal Studios. Believe it or not they also co-wrote and co-produced Judas and the Black Messiah, the upcoming drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

