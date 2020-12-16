The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Disney+ Reboot Has Officially Been Canceled

After almost a year since production stalled on the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot, series star Hilary Duff has revealed that series has now been canceled and will not debut on the streamer or make the move to Hulu.

Duff took to Instagram to reveal the news, that will sure make tons of fans sad:

Production was halted last November, as the studio let go of showrunner Terri Minsky. The news did not sit well with Duff, as she urged the studio to have the series moved to Hulu.

Back in February, when Disney+ made the move to pull Love, Victor from Disney+ to Hulu, Duff took to her Instagram story with an image of the article circled the words “family-friendly” in the headline and wrote above it “Sounds familiar.” This led people to believe this could be why the series is on hold, which turned out to be the case as Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wants a show that would appeal to kids and families, something more akin to the original series. According to Variety Disney was initially onboard with Minsky and Duff’s take from the time they pitched it to filming, during which time executives from Disney were onset and were aware of the type of content that would be featured in the show.