D’Amelio Family Reality Series Coming to Hulu

TikTok’s biggest family is coming to Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer has picked up up the reality series The D’Amelio Show, centered on the video app sensations.

The D’Amelio Show will follow how sisters Charli and Dixie and parents Marc and Heidi are navigating their sudden rise to fame. The eight-episode docuseries is expected to debut on the streamer sometime in 2021.

This has been a wild year for the D’Amelio family as Charli, age 16, became the first person to top 100 million followers on TikTok. Marc D’Amelio released a statement today regarding the family’s excitement:

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life. We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

The D’Amelios are not the only famous family coming to Hulu, he Kardashian-Jenners. Following the end of the long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they have struck a pact with Disney that will include a new show on Hulu. The streamer has been building out its reality slate with the 2020 launches of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Eaters Guide to the World. The deal was announced at last weeks Disney Investor Day meeting.

Charli has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest stars. Within 6 months of joining in 2019, she had 5 million followers thanks to her silly choreography and dance videos, including the ‘Renegade’, made famous by fellow teen Jalaiah Harmon. She’s also currently the only TikTok star to ever appear in a Super Bowl commercial.