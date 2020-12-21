Exclusive: Patrick Dempsey Returning for ‘Disenchanted’; More Writers Set

At the Disney Investor Day, The Walt Disney Company officially announced a sequel to their 2007 hit film Enchanted, which will be released on Disney+.

We have now exclusively learned that Patrick Dempsey, who played Robert Phillip, will be reprising his role in this film. In addition, we are hearing that the character of Morgan, Robert’s daughter, will be returning as well, though no casting has been confirmed. The studio is also looking for an actress to play a new villain in the film.

We have also learned that Brigette Hales is attached as a writer, alongside director Adam Shankman. Hales previously has worked on Once Upon a Time for ABC and the Stephen King miniseries 11.22.63. Other writers include Richard Lagravenese (P. S. I Love You), Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber (500 Days of Summer).

Previous drafts have been written by Jessie Nelson (Fred Claus), Rita Hsaio (Mulan), Annabel Oakes (Grease: Rydell High), and David Stem and David Weiss (Shrek 2)

Bill Kelly wrote the screenplay for the original film.

Titled Disenchanted, this sequel will feature the return of Amy Adams as Giselle and will be directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray. Also returning are Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to write new songs for the film.

The original Enchanted follows an archetypal Disney princess character, Giselle, as she steps out of her animated world into the rough live-action world of New York City. Starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, this film was a huge hit upon its release, grossing more than $340 million worldwide.