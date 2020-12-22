Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ a Go at FX

FX has officially greenlit Reservation Dogs from Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Sterlin Harjo (Mekko). The series was briefly discussed a couple of weeks ago during Disney’s Investor Day meeting.

The upcoming comedy series follows a group of four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime, as well as fighting it. The series is set to star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Netflix’s Creeped Out, Murdoch Mysteries), Devery Jacobs (American Gods), Paulina Alexis (Beans), and newcomer Lane Factor. Guest stars for the pilot will also include Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.

Harjo and Waititi co-wrote the pilot for Reservation Dogs, and Harjo directed. The show’s writers room will be made up entirely of Indigenous writers. Harjo and Waititi executive produce with Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows).

The series is Waititi’s second at FX, as he’s also an exec producer of What We Do in the Shadows. Waititi continues to stay working in the Disney family as he also directed an episode of The Mandalorian for Lucasfilm, Thor: Ragnarok, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios, as well as Jojo Rabbit and the upcoming Next Goal Wins Searchlight Pictures.