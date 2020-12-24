Hulu in Talks to Acquire Lee Daniels’ ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’

Hulu has been on quite the tear when it comes to acquiring new movies for its streaming service. As 2020 comes to an end the Disney-owned streamer is looking to acquire one more marquee project.

According to Deadline, Hulu is in final negotiations to acquire Lee Daniels’ (The Butler) The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. The film is still currently slated for a February 26, 2021 release through Paramount. It hasn’t been determined yet whether a Paramount theatrical release will be part of the new deal with Hulu. Details of the deal are not final, but it is expected that Hulu will qualify the film for awards season, which is what Daniels wants.

The film follows famed jazz singer Billie Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Andra Day (Cars 3) as Holliday, with Trevonte Rhodes (Moonlight) as Fletcher. The film also stars Garrett Hedlund (TRON: Legacy), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is The New Black), Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Rob Morgan (Daredevil), and Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay).

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday directed by Daniels, is based on Johann Hari’s novel, with a screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks.

New Slate Ventures, Lee Daniels Entertainment, Roth Kirschenbaum Films are producing with Jordan Fudge, Lee Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Executive producers include Hilary Shor, Jeremy Allen, Patty Long, Johann Hari, Elwes, Mark Bomback and Dennis Stratton.