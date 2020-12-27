Sneak Peak: ‘Disney Wish’ Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

This past year saw the docking of Disney’s entire fleet of cruise ships as the pandemic destroyed the cruising industry. While there are no dates announced for the relaunching of these ships, Disney is still moving forward with long term projects to expand one of their most lucrative divisions.

Disney has just released a brand new look at their newest cruise ship the Disney Wish, which is planned to set sail in 2022. The video clip is short, but gives us some new details never before released. The boat is inspired by the beauty of a fairytale castle and the Grand Hall will include a large statue of Cinderella.

You can view the video here:

The Disney Wish is one of three new ships joining Disney’s cruise line by 2025, bringing Disney’s total number of ships up to seven in the next five years.

Keep checking in with The DisInsider as we continued to report on the changing conditions of the Disney Cruise Line.