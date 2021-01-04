Taika Waititi to Film Sequences For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ at EPCOT

Marvel Studios is Disney’s box office bread and butter, and the biggest franchise on the planet. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has also become a major piece of the company’s parks and resorts.

At the Disneyland Resort, we already have been introduced to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which replaced Tower of Terror in 2017. They are also hard at work on Avengers Campus, which they hope to debut this year. The new land that replaces A Bug’s Land, will feature new attractions including WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and an untitled Avengers attraction a little later.

Over at the East Coast park, Walt Disney World, imagineers are hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, a roller coaster that I nstead of whizzing by the action, the system will fully immerse you in the attraction’s story from the minute you take off.

A great part of introducing these attractions to the various parks is that the imagineers are working with various memebers of the cast and crew of the MCU. For Mission Breakout director James Gunn returned with Guardians actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Benecio Del Toro to record new footage for the attraction. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will also bring back Tom Holland for some new sequences that will be a part of the attraction. Well, thanks to a new report Cosmic Rewind will be doing the same.

In a new episode of The Disney Dish podcast, host and fellow Disney insider Jim Hill reports that Taika Waititi is filming new material for scenes in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. “They haven’t filmed the film elements…There’s a lot of folks at Imagineering that are just thanking the lord that Taika Waititi is shooting Thor: Love and Thunder starting in January in Sydney.”

For those living under a rock, Waititi will have the Guardians in Australia, as they are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi will shoot the sequences for Cosmic Rewind in conjunction with Love and Thunder. “This is the first time Taika’s shot for a theme park ride.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was slated to open this year; however, since there have been multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been removed from Disney’s 2021 release calendar and will likely debut in 2022.

Source: The Disney Dish podcast (Quotes pulled from The Direct)