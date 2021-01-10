Krysten Ritter Rumored To Reprise As Jessica Jones In ‘She-Hulk’

A report came out today, which we’ve been hearing as well, saying that Krysten Ritter will come back to the MCU as Jessica Jones.

READ: First Reactions For Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ Are Here

We last saw Jones in 2019, ending with season three of her titular series. Her character, along with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Our buddy DanielRPK posted on his Patreon that Ritter will be making an appearance in Disney+’s She-Hulk.

Nothing else was announced.

Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk is Bruce Banner’s cousin, and became She-Hulk after Bruce provided her with blood in order to save her life. It’s unknown of the Disney+ series will remain faithful to this origin story.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) has penned the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director.

Mark Ruffalo will also appear as the aforementioned Bruce Banner. Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series, and will be the debut of Ross’ alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.

The series is expected some time in 2022.