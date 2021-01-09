First Reactions For Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ Are Here

We are less than a week away from the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Friday, January 15 Marvel Studios, WandaVision debuts on Disney+ with the first two episodes to stream.
Members of the press were lucky enough to get to view the first three episodes of the series, and the the reactions seem to be very positive, and that this is uncharted territory for the MCU.
WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.
The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.