First Reactions For Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ Are Here

We are less than a week away from the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Friday, January 15 Marvel Studios, WandaVision debuts on Disney+ with the first two episodes to stream.

Members of the press were lucky enough to get to view the first three episodes of the series, and the the reactions seem to be very positive, and that this is uncharted territory for the MCU.

#WandaVision IS something you’ve never seen before but it accomplishes that by taking you places you’ve been before and playing with your notions of what should happen there. If this is what Marvel Studios TV is headed, we’re all going to be very happy for a long, long time. — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is unlike anything you’ve seen before in the MCU. It’s so strange, funny, and the mystery is compelling (albeit a slow burn. Fans of vintage sitcoms will adore its commitment to the details, while still being genuinely funny. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough.



It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery.



It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut.



Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is nothing short of BRILLIANT. EASILY the MCU's boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far. The true genius comes from Jac Schaeffer's smart, sharp, witty, script & Bettany & Olsen's electric performances. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/exu8m5Dtp9 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

Read: Marvel Studios Taps Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to Direct ‘Moon Knight’

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.