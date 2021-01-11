‘Soul,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘Palm Springs’ Win Critics Choice Super Awards

Tonight was the Critics Choice Super Awards, Like many televised awards ceremonies in the past 10 months, as well as more on the way, the Critics Choice Super Awards followed Covid-19 safety protocols. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com on Monday.

Disney had a big night during the ceremony nabing multiple award wins in a variety of categories.

Pixar Animation Studios’ newest feature, Soul, took “Best Animated Movie.” The films stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey both won for “Best Voice Actor and Actress in an Animated Movie” for their roles as Joe and 22 respectively. The film, which is currently available to stream on Disney+, is expected to have a big awards season push from the studio.

Disney+ also nabbed a win thanks to Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian. The hit live- action Star Wars series, which recently had its season two finale, won for “Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series.”

Disney’s other streaming service, Hulu, also managed to take home multiple roles for their hit film, Palm Springs. The film earned the award for “Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie.” The films leads, Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti also took home the awards for “Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie.”

The Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.