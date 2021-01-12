‘Indiana Jones’ Game in the Works From Lucasfilm Games

Yesterday, it was announced that Lucasfilm would be developing their own gaming content under the banner Lucasfilm Games. Today, their first project was announced, and it is not a Star Wars title.

Lucasfilm Games announced today that a new Indiana Jones game will be taking out the classic whip and swinging our way. The game is being developed by the award-winning studio, MachineGames, and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is being developed by the award-winning studio, @MachineGames, and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. Learn more at https://t.co/cfr49ZN4ei. https://t.co/iUpMVlnC1O — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 12, 2021

While few details surrounding the Indy game have been revealed, Bethesda Softworks released a cryptic teaser that may hold some clues. Take a look for yourself above and follow @LucasfilmGames and @Bethesda for more information on this title in the future.

The news comes as Lucasfilm will begin production on the untitled fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise. The film is expected to begin production this summer at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. Harrison Ford returns as the titular character with James Mangold (Logan) directing. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.