Star Wars Launches Lucasfilm Games

Star Wars has taken over the video game industry for years now, with popular titles such as Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, the Battlefront and Knights of the Old Republic series’. Now, Lucasfilm is taking a new step towards new video game content.

Today, StarWars.com officially announced that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. Lucasfilm has launched new social media accounts to celebrate the announcement over on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans. You can watch a special sizzle reel celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm below; the Lucasfilm Games logo, featured above, will appear in all future Lucasfilm Games titles.