May Calamawy Joins Marvel’s Moon Knight

Following last week’s news that indie directors Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson would be joining Marvel’s Moon Knight, The Hollywood Reporter announced today that casting is underway.

May Calamawy, most known for her supporting role in Hulu and A24’s series Ramy, is reportedly the first person joining the show alongside the previously announced Oscar Isaac.

While Disney has not confirmed Isaac’s involvement, multiple trades affirm that Isaac will indeed be playing the titular hero. With the show aiming to start production sometime in March Oscar’s confirmation is inevitable, alongside additional casting announcements.

Said to be a story in the vein of Indiana Jones by Kevin Feige himself, the series will revolve around a mercenary by the name of Marc Spector who, after being double-crossed, dies and is given a second chance at life by the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu. The cult character has been lauded for its exploration of mental illness because of the fact that Spector suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Pending the current the pandemic, production is expected to begin this March in Budapest. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

Source: THR