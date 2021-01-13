The Disney Channel’s ‘Big City Greens’ Renewed For Third Season

Fans of the hit animated series Big City Greens have reason to rejoice today as Deadline reports a third season is officially in the works.

In addition to a renewal though, creators (and brothers) Chris and Shane Houghton have also inked an overall deal with Disney as well! The deal will allow the pair to create content for Disney and Disney+ ranging from shorts to other shows.

In a statement released today, Senior VP/General Manager of Television Animation at Disney Channels said, “Chris and Shane have a wonderfully unique vision for characters and stories with both humor and heart, and we’re especially pleased to continue working with them on more Big City Greens and other creative ventures.”

The series, which debuted in 2018 and is partly based on the brothers’ real life experience, follows a family known as the Greens as they try and adjust to city life after they lose their farm.

Production on the third season is slated to begin soon.

Source: Deadline