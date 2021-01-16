Exclusive: Michael Giacchino To Compose ‘Secret Invasion’

We got word that Michael Giacchino (War of the Planet of the Apes) will compose the new Disney+ Series’ Secret Invasion.

Giacchino is a BAFTA Film Award nominee for Jojo Rabbit, which won the Oscar for best adaptive screenplay.

Many other films include An American Pickle, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Bad Times at the El Royale, Jurassic World, and many others.

They quickly became frenemies in Captain Marvel, and worked together in some capacity in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but now Nick Fury and Talos will be teaming up once more.

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, a new series coming to Disney+, has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles as the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and Skrull, respectively.

The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

In the comics, The Skrull are invading Earth. Key figures within the Marvel Universe may have been replaced by Skrull sleeper agents.

A possible Skrull invasion is on the horizon, whose seeds were planted during the Kree/Skrull war. The question is who do you trust?

Expect to see additional Marvel characters we already know to show up in this crazy event series. We will continue to update you on the project as details become available to us.