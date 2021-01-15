Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’; Will Play The Villain

The Hollywood Reporter broke today that 2-time Oscar Nominee, Ethan Hawke, will join Oscar Isaac in the Moon Knight series.

Hawke is set to play the main villain. No word on who he is portraying.

Hot-off the record-breaking hit streaming series, The Witcher on Netflix writer Beau DeMayo has been tapped to join the writing team for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight. DeMayo added the credit to his bio on Twitter.

Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will lead the writing team and will serve as showrunner on Moon Knight.

Production on the film will start this March.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

The series will star Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.

Source: THR