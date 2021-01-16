Tom MacDougall Named President of Walt Disney Music

The Walt Disney Company has promoted longtime studio veteran Tom MacDougall to president of Walt Disney Music. MacDougall report to Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman.

Longtime Fox veteran Danielle Diego will continue to lead music for 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. She will report to MacDougall, as will Kaylin Frank and the Disney Live Action team. In addition, Matt Walker will head music for Disney’s animation studios.

McDougall was hired by the Walt Disney Company in 1993 to work as department clerk. In the years that followed, he has taken on jobs as an assistant, coordinator, manager, director, vice president, senior vice president and now executive vice president. He has worked on every Disney movie since The Lion King and every Pixar movie since Toy Story. As senior vice president of music, McDougall supervises all musical elements of Disney’s and Pixar’s animated features as well as the Mouse House’s shorts program and other ancillary projects.