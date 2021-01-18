First Set Photos For ‘Andor’ Revealed

While the next entry in the Star Wars franchise isn’t slated to come out til late this year, production is currently underway on several upcoming series including Andor.

According to the Star Wars news site Fantha Tracks, a small town in the UK by the name of Little Marlow is where production is taking place. A couple of aerial photos of the set have been obtained by the British tabloid The Sun. The outlet even initially reported that the series being filmed was Obi-Wan Kenobi; however, Fantha Tracks claims to have exclusive confirmation that the set does indeed belong to Andor.

Check out the photos below:





The Sun further indicates that the set is built alongside a lake, along a former quarry, and that some local residents too keen on having the massive production invade their quiet town. The original article also points out that despite some pushback, the town will benefit from a slew of new jobs.

Andor will take place five years before the events of Rogue One, and will follow the rebel spy Cassian Andor during some of the Rebellion’s formative years. Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk are set to reprise their roles as Cassian and K-2SO respectively, alongside franchise newcomers Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and Fiona Shaw.

The series is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022, and will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.

Sources: Fantha Tracks, The Sun