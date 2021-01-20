‘Disenchanted’ to Begin Filming This Spring

A couple weeks back, we exclusively reported that Patrick Dempsey had signed on to return to Disney’s upcoming Enchanted sequel, Dempsey would later confirm our report on Good Morning America. Now, it looks like the gears are turning and the film will hit production soon.

According to Production Weekly, which yes, isn’t always the most reliable, they have shared that Disenchanted will begin filming this Spring in Ireland. I can confirm that this information is 100% accurate. The news is interesting as the first film took place in New York, and it should be noted that Ireland looks like the land of Andalasia, the animated land Giselle is from.

Read: Exclusive: Patrick Dempsey Returning for ‘Disenchanted’; More Writers Set

The sequel will feature the return of Amy Adams as Giselle and will be directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray. Also returning are Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to write new songs for the film. We are also hearing that the character of Morgan, Robert’s daughter, will be returning as well, though no casting has been confirmed. The studio is also looking for an actress to play a new villain in the film.

Brigette Hales is attached as a writer, alongside director Adam Shankman. Hales previously has worked on Once Upon a Time for ABC and the Stephen King miniseries 11.22.63. Other writers include Richard Lagravenese (P. S. I Love You), Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber (500 Days of Summer). Previous drafts have been written by Jessie Nelson (Fred Claus), Rita Hsaio (Mulan), Annabel Oakes (Grease: Rydell High), and David Stem and David Weiss (Shrek 2).

The original Enchanted follows an archetypal Disney princess character, Giselle, as she steps out of her animated world into the rough live-action world of New York City. Starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, this film was a huge hit upon its release, grossing more than $340 million worldwide.