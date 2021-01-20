Season 3 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Could Start Filming This August

While we already knew that a third season of The Mandalorian was coming, with so many other Star Wars series currently in the works , it wasn’t really clear when production might begin…until now.



Now, we urge readers to take this information with a grain of salt because production dates always change – and with the ongoing pandemic, it goes without saying that there’s a greater possibility that this could change – but based on some information we’ve obtained from the site Production Weekly, the third season of The Mandalorian could begin filming this August.

It was previously believed that both the third season and the previously announced spin-off, The Book of Boba, would debut at around the same time in December of 2021. However, considering that filming will happen so late in the year, it hardly seems realistic that post-production will be complete by then.

Anything is possible when you believe in the Force though!



When we last left Din Djarin, he bid farewell to his companion Grogu and also accidentally wound up in possession of the coveted Darksaber. With so many questions left unanswered at the end of the second season’s finale, it would be an understatement to say that fans are eager to see what happens next in this corner of a galaxy far, far away. Only time will tell.