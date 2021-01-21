Jim Gaffigan to Play Smee in ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has signed on to play Captain Hook’s faithful pirate sidekick, Smee in the Disney+ live-action adaptation of Peter Pan, TheWrap has learned.

He will act alongside Jude Law as the legendary villain, Captain Hook. In contrast to Hook, Smee is not a threatening character, often providing the comic relief in the scenes featuring pirates. In makes sense, then, that a gifted comedian such as Gaffigan would be offered this role.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also wrote the screenplay along with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed the remake of Pete’s Dragon, released in 2016. In addition to Jude Law, the cast will also include newcomer Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as the titular characters, respectively. Tinkerbell will be played by Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) and Alyssa Alook will play Tiger Lily, who we revealed will play a pivotal role in the film.

Production will begin in March of 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. In fact, some of the cast recently arrived in Vancouver this week for a quick costume test. At the Disney Investor Day, it was revealed that this film will be releasing directly to Disney+ along with their live-action adaptation of Pinocchio.