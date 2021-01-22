Hulu/FX ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Teaser for Upcoming Controversial Documentary

The Disney owned Hulu and FX will present episode six of The New York Times Presents docuseries on February 5th, 2021, titiled Framing Britney Spears. The episode will dive into the controversial conservatorship established to control Britney Spears’s finances.

The official description for the episodes states, “People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall, as she battles her father in court over who should control her life.”

Hulu/FX has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming epiosode, available here:

This conservatorship has been the center of the rapidly growing #FreeBritney movement that has sprung up recently among the pop star’s most loyal fans.

The upcoming episode will air on Febrary 5th, 2021, on FX at the same time it will be available to stream on Hulu.