RUMOR: Thanos Creator, Jim Starlin, Says We Could See Thanos In ‘Eternals’

We last saw Thanos in Avengers: End Game and his future appearances were washed away when the Avengers reversed the “snap”. However, us comic book fans know when a character “dies”, they’re not really dead.

The podcast, Phase Zero, got with Jim Starlin, who created Thanos and Drax the Destroyer, and he believes Thanos will make an appearance in Eternals.

“I think they are. They made a truck of money off of and I believe I’ve heard some rumors that he’s coming back in different things. The first I think I’ve heard confirmed from Marvel Studios, he’s going to be in at least a guest appearance inside the Eternals. So he’s going to be around. I heard this myself, this is something I read somewhere.“

Honestly, there could be a good chance of Thanos coming back to the MCU. Eternals takes place over the course of a thousand years and not coming in contact with the Mad Titan is highly unlikely.

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Directed by Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), The film stars Richard Madden (Cinderella), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), Ma-Dong Seok (Train to Busan), Kumail Nanjiani (The Lovebirds), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Lia McHugh (The Lodge), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), and Angelina Jolie (The One and Only Ivan).

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is set to hit theaters (hopefully) on November 5, 2021.

Source: ComicBook.com