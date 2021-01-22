Set Photos For Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Debut

As filming is about to begin on Marvel Studios’ fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, the production team is putting the finishing touches on the sets.

The images come from DailyMail, and showcase what looks to be a grand set with large piles of rock and a grand staircase that leads to who knows where.







Now, I am not 100% familiar with the Thor comics and its vast lore of storytelling and characters but Joseph Aberl over at Murphy’s Multiverse says “It looks like they are building the home planet of Gorr the God Butcher.” Aberl goes on to make quite an assumption that I can get behind, “There could even be a chance that Hela makes an appearance, as she was wielding the weapon we commonly connect with the God Butcherer.”

Read: ‘Space Force’ Actress Ginger Gonzaga Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

The film is set to star Chris Hemsworth, who returns as the God of Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson as the new queen of Asgard, Valkryie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, Christian Bale as the aforementioned Gorr the God Butcher and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel). Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film. Matt Damon will also appear in an unknown role.

Details on the project are being kept under a tight lock-and-key. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream during quarantine last year of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art (which featured some look at Miek and Space Sharks) and details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.