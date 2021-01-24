Angela Bassett Talks Chadwick Boseman; Says They Should Not Recast Black Panther

Durning an interview with ET, Angela Bassett comments on the passing of Chadwick Boseman and the future of the Black Panther role.

She goes on to tell them Boseman is “completely irreplaceable” and to trust in what Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler have planned for the sophomore film.

We know already that Marvel Studios will not use CGI to bring back T’Challa and when Bassett found out, this is what she had to say, “That’s interesting, Well I had not thought about that idea, but of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that.”

While she is correct on the technology aspect of the story, in real life terms, it would completely devalue the character of both Boseman and T’Challa.

“It’s a tremendous loss but Kevin [Feige], the Marvel universe and Ryan [Coogler], the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling [a story] and equally as much as we can, equally planned, and so we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with.”

She finally goes on to say that Boseman kept the cancer news hidden from the public and how they all reacted to the news, “Our brother held it really close, really close to the chest. But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation that we have for who he was and what he shared with us cannot be [replaced]… It is missed and appreciated and cannot be duplicated. It’s a tremendous honor and, yes, he is completely irreplaceable.”

May Chadwick Boseman rest in peace.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are expected to return, Wright expected to take on an expanded role in the franchise moving forward. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is set to play an unknown villain in the upcoming sequel.

Ryan Coogler is set to return to direct with the script already written. the sequel is expected to start production in Atlanta, where most of Marvel’s projects shoot, in July and last upwards of six months.

Released in 2018, the first Black Panther was a critical and financial hit grossing $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion globally overall. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it ultimately lost to Green Book). The film did take home awards for Best Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design.

