‘Hawkeye’ Was Originally Going To Be A Solo Film

For a while, Hawkeye had been rumored to get his own solo project. However, nothing came to fruition until Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow got greenlit.

As we know now, Hawkeye is getting his own solo series for Disney+ and is now one of the most anticipated series’ by Marvel Studios.

THR released an overview of upcoming pop culture films and in that article, Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige said that Jeremy Renner, who plays the titular character, was offered a solo film initially.

This seemed likely due to Johansson’s solo film but ultimately the studio thought Hawkeye would be better suited as a series.

During The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Hailee Steinfeld will join Jeremy Renner in his series Hawkeye, as the well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop.

Rounding out the cast of the original Marvel Studios series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Florence Pugh, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez.

Not much is known on the series but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother, Barney Barton aka Trickshot, and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia, would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected late 2021.

Source: THR