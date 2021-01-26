New Capitan America Will Be Established By The End Of ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

In a recent interview from The Rich Eisen Show, Anthony Mackie joined and talked a lot about his new series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider. He confirms that the new Captain America will be revealed at the end of the series.

From the looks of it, it seems like Sam Wilson may not be Captain America after all, instead, Bucky may be next in line. There’s no confirmation on this but realistically, The Falcon will take the mantle.

With Chris Evans coming back, there are talks about him reprising; however, this is completely false and he will portray an alternate version of Cap in other projects. New rumors suggest he with portray Captain Hydra in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it’s really hard to believe that Sam Wilson doesn’t take up the mantle. I mean, Steve Rogers gave him the shield, so I’ll put money on Sam as Cap.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell, Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

The series’ debuts on Disney+ March 19, 2021.