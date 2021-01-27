Everything Leaving Hulu On January 31st

As January 2021 comes to an end this Sunday, so will a number of movies, series, and specials on the Disney owned Hulu.

Here is a list of programs that will no longer be available to stream on Hulu starting February 1st 2021:

12 Rounds (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bad Company (2002)

Beerfest (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue City (1986)

Breakdown (1997)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Dance Flick (2009)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love Hurts (1990)

Major League (1989)

Maverick (1994)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Next Day Air (2009)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pride (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Sydney White (2007)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Eye (2008)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

The Skull (1965)

W. (2008)