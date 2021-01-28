A New Sneak Peek At ‘WandaVision’ Episode Four

A new sneak peek has been released for the fourth episode of WandaVision. It gives us our first look at Agent Jimmy Woo, which was previously seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and D’arcey Lewis, who we saw previously in Thor: The Dark World.

From the looks of it, it looks like we’ll be getting a lot more serious aspects of the series as it goes on. We get to see Monica Rambeau and Agent Woo start to discover something odd about the world Vision and Wanda are living in.

Another report suggests that there will be something after the credits on the final episode of the series.

Take a look below for the new teaser ahead of it’s premiere tomorrow.

Everything is about to change. Experience a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bj6jSbGjvN — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 28, 2021

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Teyonah Parris will also appear in the series as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel. Kathryn Hahn is playing a nosey neighbor reportedly named Agatha. Josh Stamberg will also appear as an agent alongside Randall Park’s Agent Jimmy Woo, a character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evan Peters is also rumored to appear in a mysterious role.

According to previous reports Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch was on set for the last week of filming for WandaVision, which lines up with another story reported stating longtime Doctor Strange villain Nightmare would be the antagonist for the series, as well as Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige previously stating the film will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The series is currently streaming on Disney+.