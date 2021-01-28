‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Reboot Adds Zach Braff

Deadline has reported that Zach Braff, best known for his Emmy-winning performance in Scrubs, has joined the upcoming Cheaper by the Dozen reboot for Disney+.

This reimagining of the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name will follow a blended, multiracial family of 12 as they balance their home life and family business. Braff will reportedly be playing the father and joins the previously announced Gabrielle Union.

Gail Lerner of Black-ish will be directing this series and will reunite her with Kenya Barris, also of Black-ish, who will produce. Barris will also be writing the script alongside Jenifer Rice-Genzuk. Donald J. Lee Jr. (The Greatest Showman, The Art of Racing in the Rain) will also be a producer on the project.

This series was formally announced at the Disney Investor Day in December 2020 and will arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Production is slated to begin this summer.

Interestingly, the 2003 version and its sequel will be hitting Disney+ this February.

Source: Deadline