‘Deadpool 3’ Would Have Been a Road Trip Movie With Wolverine Before The Disney/Fox Merger, According to Ryan Reynolds

We know Deadpool 3 is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed last month that the film would in fact be a part of the MCU and be R-rated. Not much is known on the project as of yet, as writing is currently underway. However, Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds has shared details of what the movie would have been before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

As part of Bell Canada’s #BellLetsTalk campaign designed to erase the stigma of discussing mental health issues, Reynolds shared on Twitter that the film would have seen Wade and Logan go on the road together, “Rashomon style,” as Reynolds puts it. He did go on to say that this was before the merger, and will not be a part of the MCU’s new version they currently writing.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Now, I know a lot of peoples first thought after hearing this would, “Reynolds has to be joking” and that is what a lot of websites also said upon hearing this news, but Reynolds once again took to Twitter and clarified that the project was 100% real.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, who are most known for their work on Bob’s Burgers are hard at work writing the script now.

There were rumors that director David Leitch would come back for the third film but no solid confirmation had been given. We hear the studio is already talking to new directors to take over the franchise.

Reynolds is staying busy in the meantime. He has the upcoming action-comedy Free Guy coming this year, written by Reese and Wernick. Two other projects that Reynolds has in development is the recently wrapped, Red Notice starring The Rock (Moana) and Gal Gadot (Ralph Breaks The Internet), and a remake of Clue, directed by James Bobin (The Muppets).