Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2021

Next week marks the beginning of a new month and that means one thing for Hulu fans – new content. This month does not disappoint with a fresh list of movies, series, and specials becoming available on February 1st and a list of exciting programs that will premier throughout the month on the Disney owned streamer.



This includes the highly anticipated Hulu FX documentary presented by The New York Times “Framing Britney Spears,” which chronicles the infamous conservatorship that allows her father to control her finances, along with Academy Award Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, and a bevy of horror favorites like American Psycho and The Omen.

Here is a complete list of the new content coming to Hulu in February:

February 1

9 to 5

60 Days In, Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

Affliction

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Ancient Aliens, Season 14

The Bellboy

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love, Season 2

Bug

Cinderfella

Crimes of the Heart

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

District 9

Downhill Racer

Employee of the Month

Everything Must Go

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges, Season 1

From Hell

G.I. Jane

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grosse Pointe Blank

Happy Tears

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Hitman’s Run

Jane Austen’s Mafia!

Jennifer 8

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

The Juror

Kings of Pain, Season 1

Married at First Sight, Season 10

Mars Attacks!

Me, Myself and Irene

Mommy Is a Murderer

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Damien—Omen II

Only God Forgives

Pawn Stars, Seasons 11 and 12

The Patsy

Phase IV

Possessor

The Prince of Tides

Shirley Valentine

The Shootist

Sideways

Some Kind of Wonderful

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Tempted by Danger

Teresa’s Tattoo

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1

The Tenant

The UnXplained with William Shatner, Season 2

Turbulence

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Waking Ned Devine

Witness

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You Laugh but It’s True

You’ve Got Mail

February 2

The School That Tried to End Racism, Season 1

February 4

12 Hour Shift

February 5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”

Antebellum

February 7

Harrow, Season 3 premiere on ABC Studios

February 11

Then Came You

February 12

*Into the Dark: Tentacles

2067

You’re Next

February 13

Hip Hop Uncovered

February 15

Cutthroat Kitchen, Season 15

Dragnificent!, Season 1

House Hunters International, Seasons 139 and 140

House Hunters, Seasons 160 through 162, 164 and 165

Property Brothers, Season 14

Southern Gothic, Season 1

Witches of Salem, Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels

The Shape of Water

February 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders, Season 1

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator, Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

February 17

Logan Lucky

February 18

Good Trouble, Season 3 premiere on Freeform

Sonic the Hedgehog

February 19

Nomadland

February 23

Spring Baking Championship, Season 7

Dredd

February 25

Snowfall, Season 4 premiere on FX

February 26

*The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florence Foster Jenkins