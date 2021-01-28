Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2021

Next week marks the beginning of a new month and that means one thing for Hulu fans – new content. This month does not disappoint with a fresh list of movies, series, and specials becoming available on February 1st and a list of exciting programs that will premier throughout the month on the Disney owned streamer.
This includes the highly anticipated Hulu FX documentary presented by The New York Times “Framing Britney Spears,” which chronicles the infamous conservatorship that allows her father to control her finances, along with Academy Award Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, and a bevy of horror favorites like American Psycho and The Omen.
Here is a complete list of the new content coming to Hulu in February:
February 1
9 to 5
60 Days In, Season 6
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Affliction
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Ancient Aliens, Season 14
The Bellboy
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love, Season 2
Bug
Cinderfella
Crimes of the Heart
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
District 9
Downhill Racer
Employee of the Month
Everything Must Go
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges, Season 1
From Hell
G.I. Jane
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grosse Pointe Blank
Happy Tears
Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Hitman’s Run
Jane Austen’s Mafia!
Jennifer 8
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
The Juror
Kings of Pain, Season 1
Married at First Sight, Season 10
Mars Attacks!
Me, Myself and Irene
Mommy Is a Murderer
Ninja Assassin
The Omen
Damien—Omen II
Only God Forgives
Pawn Stars, Seasons 11 and 12
The Patsy
Phase IV
Possessor
The Prince of Tides
Shirley Valentine
The Shootist
Sideways
Some Kind of Wonderful
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Tempted by Danger
Teresa’s Tattoo
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1
The Tenant
The UnXplained with William Shatner, Season 2
Turbulence
Van Wilder: Party Liaison
Waking Ned Devine
Witness
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
You Laugh but It’s True
You’ve Got Mail
February 2
The School That Tried to End Racism, Season 1
February 4
12 Hour Shift
February 5
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”
Antebellum
February 7
Harrow, Season 3 premiere on ABC Studios
February 11
Then Came You
February 12
*Into the Dark: Tentacles
2067
You’re Next
February 13
Hip Hop Uncovered
February 15
Cutthroat Kitchen, Season 15
Dragnificent!, Season 1
House Hunters International, Seasons 139 and 140
House Hunters, Seasons 160 through 162, 164 and 165
Property Brothers, Season 14
Southern Gothic, Season 1
Witches of Salem, Season 1
Lost Girls and Love Hotels
The Shape of Water
February 16
Bad Habits, Holy Orders, Season 1
Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 19
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator, Season 1
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi
February 17
Logan Lucky
February 18
Good Trouble, Season 3 premiere on Freeform
Sonic the Hedgehog
February 19
Nomadland
February 23
Spring Baking Championship, Season 7
Dredd
February 25
Snowfall, Season 4 premiere on FX
February 26
*The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Florence Foster Jenkins