EXCLUSIVE* Brand New Disneyland Aerial Photos, including Avengers Campus!

We are excited to share with you brand new aerial photos showing an empty Disneyland Resort from this past week.

These photos are exclusive to The DisInsider and are not to be used without permission.

You can see many projects completed around the resort, including some new plants being installed in the Hub. The long awaited Haunted Mansion “clean up” looks to be wrapped up.

And, what many of us have been waiting to see, the Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure looks ready to open. The parks look beautiful. While it is sad to see these parks empty right now, it is fun to poke around from this vantage point and get a new view of current and upcoming projects.

Aerial photograph of Disneyland Park in Anaheim California

Aerial photograph of Big Thunder Mountain in Anaheim California

Aerial photograph of Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Aerial photograph of Disney California Adventure

Aerial photograph of Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

We hope you enjoyed the photographs. Sorry for the watermarks, there are some in the Disney News community who like to take people’s work without permission or credit.

Thank you to @JasperdeJesus and @anthelion.helicopters , over on Instagram, for help with this story.