Javier Bardem Reveals Filming on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Has Begun

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was expected to begin film a year ago, that was until the coronavirus pandemic caused the production to shutdown the week before filming.

Filming was moved to this summer but the studio wasn’t quite ready to get production started, so was moved again to January 2021. Well now thanks to Javier Bardem, who is playing King Triton, we now know the film has officially started filming.

While speaking with Columbia’s Diary, El Tiempo, Bardem shared what it is like filming a major production in this new age of production during a pandemic.

“Well, it’s affecting because there’s nothing more than being on the hotel, then go to work… From work to the hotel, because that’s what should be done… All protocols are exhaustive, there’s a lot of care when they’re doing the tests every day, with the number of people on the set, which is considerably big. There’s a lot of protocols and honestly I feel safe. Other thing is when you leave the set, in my case I go home, same as the other production members, but I think that if all things are done properly, it could totally be a safe place.”

Halle Bailey leads the film as Ariel, with Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, also set to star is Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Sea Witch Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, with Emily Coates and Noma Dumezweni in unconfirmed roles.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), the film will feature music from the 1989 animated classic as well as four brand-new songs. Menken has teased that those songs will consist of new ones for both King Triton (Bardem) and Scuttle (Awkwafina), we also hear Prince Eric will get his own song as well, and that another will feature a duo between both Ariel and Eric.

The film is shooting at Pinewood Studios in Iver, England. A release date has yet to be revealed by Disney but a 2022 release is likely.